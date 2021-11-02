Happy Election Day — here’s hoping voting is on your agenda today, if you haven’t already cast your ballot. If you need any last minute review of the candidates, you can find them on TelegraphHerald.com.
Be sure to check the website tonight for the most up-to-date results throughout the area. We’ll be up late tonight to deliver a full slate of results in tomorrow’s TH.
Missing Target ad
There’s a change coming to our package of advertising supplements inserted into the paper that I need to tell you about. We learned recently that Target will be pulling its advertising from the Telegraph Herald and and all newspapers across the country beginning this week and for the rest of 2021. We didn’t get much of an explanation as to why Target corporate officials reached this decision, but apparently they believe our readers are not relying on the Target ad to make them aware of the store’s sales and specials.
I tend to disagree. I know for many people, Sunday means a late breakfast while perusing the Target ad to determine what they “need” before making a weekly Target run. When I had four young kids, I was even more dependent on scoping out the deals — and matching them up with coupons in the TH.
I’m pretty disappointed to see the Target ad go away, and I’m hopeful it’s just temporary. I’m sure some readers will feel the same. Calling our TH customer service representatives to complain won’t move the needle in this case; we’d like the ad back, too. But Target did provide a toll-free number for reader questions and comments. My suggestion would be letting Target know you value having the ad inserted in your hometown newspaper. To weigh in, call 800-440-0680.
Nominate a local leader for First Citizen Award
On Jan. 1, we will confer on a local person (or people) the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award for the 52nd time.
For more than half a century, the TH has singled out some of the greatest leaders in local history for this time-honored award. It has become the premier such honor in our community and something of a lifetime achievement award for folks who have consistently set the bar high and exceeded expectations.
Our First Citizen Award recipients have been groups and individuals from all corners of our community: humble servants in religious life; leaders of business and industry; extraordinary volunteers; incredible philanthropists. With a variety of achievements to their name, these individuals continue to inspire others and make our community better. Each found a way to work above and beyond their regular occupations to help others and make our community a better place to live, work and play.
Last year’s award was conferred on Judy Wolf in a small livestreamed event because of COVID-19. While livestreaming has long been part of our First Citizen reception, we hope to get back to a normal gathering in January. Details to come on that event.
As of now, nominations for First Citizen can be submitted at TelegraphHerald.com/firstcitizen, or mailed or dropped off to me at the TH through Wednesday, Dec. 1. I’m excited to see the nominations for recognition of Dubuque’s great leaders.