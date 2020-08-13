Regarding closing Creslanes: It’s so much more than the closing of a bowling alley.
As a participant of league at Creslanes for 20-plus years, that establishment serves as a place to gather, bowl w/family (or friends who soon become family). If this was strictly a business decision with financial concerns due to the coronovirus, why not entertain offers to sell first, before just turning the building into a warehouse? In a town that is becoming problematic with crime, why take away a place that creates something positive?
Don’t think of the adults who have had 10, 20, maybe 30-plus years to create memories as a bowler. Think of the students at Hempstead and
Senior High Schools who have already had to sacrifice so much of their youth due to this pandemic. Think of bowlers, like my son, and many of my nieces and nephews who were just getting started and may not have an alley to continue to learn and fall in the love with the game of 10 pin like I had the chance to.
Personally my grandparents were bowlers, my parents are bowlers, (they had their wedding reception at Riverside Bowl 30 years ago), my siblings are bowlers.
To quote a friend (who I’ve bowled with for 10-plus years) “you are a family of bowlers, who marry bowlers, and create more bowlers.” That we have done successfully for so many years. Let’s work together to #savecreslanes.