We’re gearing up for a very special anniversary for our favorite TH event of the year.
On Jan. 1, we will confer on a local person (or people) the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award for the 50th time.
For half a century, the TH has singled out some of the greatest leaders in local history for this time-honored award. It has become the premier such honor in our community and something of a lifetime achievement award for folks who have consistently set the bar high and exceeded expectations.
Our First Citizen Award recipients have been groups and individuals from all corners of our community: humble servants in religious life; leaders of business and industry; extraordinary volunteers; incredible philanthropists. With a variety of achievements to their name, these individuals continue to inspire others and make our community better. Each found a way to work above and beyond their regular occupations to help others and make our community a better place to live, work and play.
We plan to mark our 50th First Citizen Award with a few special touches. In mid-November, we will begin a countdown to the milestone 50th First Citizen Award on New Year’s Day.
We’ll publish one story each day on all the First Citizen Award winners through the years. Then, on Jan. 1, in addition to the front-page announcement of the newest member of this hall of honor, the TH will include a commemorative magazine including all the winners since the award’s inception in 1970.
We’re hoping this keepsake magazine will shed light on this unique piece of local history, telling the stories of these remarkable individuals whose commitment and contributions over the decades have sustained and improved the Dubuque community.
In order to accommodate the schedule to produce and print a magazine in advance of Jan. 1, we will move up the award nomination deadline by a couple of weeks, accepting nominations Nov. 1-15.
With the announcement of the 50th TH First Citizen Award recipient on Jan. 1, we’ll also confirm a date for our annual First Citizen reception to be held in early January. That event will be held in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and will be streamed online for anyone unable to attend.
We’re excited to mark this milestone celebrating a half-century of stalwart leaders who have left their mark on our community.
Beginning in November, nominations can be submitted at TelegraphHerald.com/firstcitizen, or mailed or dropped off to me at the TH.