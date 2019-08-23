Many of the candidates for president are boasting of real changes they will make to our way of life, and cure the ailments they see.
Bernie, Elizabeth and Kamala claim that they will re-route the tax cuts President Trump pushed, to help with student debt, eliminate poverty and Medicare for All.
This sounds great, but, under our Constitution, taxation must originate in the House of Representatives. Unless the candidates have a prior agreement with the speaker, those plans lack substance.
Also, I don’t think Speaker Pelosi is foolish enough to make such an agreement.
Vice President Joe Biden, a man of honor, experience and good will, is abundantly qualified to become the leader of the world’s greatest nation. And so help me, we really need leadership in the White House.
Joe has jumped through those hoops of legislation before, and he has succeeded. What have the others done?
Editor’s note: The author is a former chair of the Dubuque County Democrats.