When President Trump’s top trade adviser, Peter Narvarro, mentioned how the USMCA trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada was going to help Wisconsin farmers, he failed to mention that basically the same trade agreement for farmers was available when Trump took office in 2017. It was called the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP). The agreement included the three countries plus Japan and eight other countries. It was signed by all 12 countries and needed to be ratified to go into force. The House and Senate, both controlled by Republicans, failed to act.
The result for farmers was basically they got to wait, while other countries benefited. Had Congress acted, the U.S. could have had a new NAFTA as early as late 2016 or early 2017. Fordham law professor Matthew Gold, in evaluating what Trump accomplished by dropping out of the TPP, notes, “He got back to a small increased access to the Canadian dairy market, almost all of which was in the TPP he pulled out of.”
Besides containing most of the USMCA, the TPP agreement included Japan, exactly the agreement for farmers reached in the U.S.-Japan trade deal, as well as dairy-importing Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Peru.