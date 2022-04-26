Oh internet, why do fools rush in where angels fear to tread?
Anyone who reads the commentary on any contentious news article online knows what I’m talking about. It’s the kind of statements which, upon reading, the informed either roll their eyes and move on, or begin to yank out their hair by the tufts in frustration.
I’m trying to stick with the eyeroll.
It often begins with the great intellectual qualifier: “I don’t know that much about this issue, but ...”
But please, share your ill-informed thoughts, by all means.
And the bookend closer after tossing out such a sweeping statement? “Just sayin’.”
Here’s the thing: I have to speak up on behalf of information and facts. They really help bolster an argument.
For example, you might see someone on Facebook say: “If the City of Dubuque can afford to spend a million dollars on trash tipper carts, why can’t we keep Fulton open? #whataboutthekids? Just sayin’.”
Never mind that the city and the school district are entirely different entities with different elected officials and different funding mechanisms, not to mention a laundry list of reasons behind each of these unrelated decisions.
Or how about: “Why spend $90 million on Five Flags when Dubuque needs more day care? #whataboutthebabies? Just sayin’.”
Well. There are just so many more layers to this discussion ...
The recent announcement about an $80 million investment to at the Field of Dreams prompted a chorus of naysayers to lament that the Field of Dreams would never be the same, decrying the pristine uniqueness of a ball diamond with corn beyond the outfield.
OK, for starters, have any of you ever played any ball in rural Iowa? Being surrounded by crops isn’t really uncommon. And can we remind ourselves this wasn’t a Native American burial ground? It was a movie set. How many 30-year-old movie sets do you typically visit?
You know who wasn’t complaining on the internet? The restaurant owners and retailers in Dyersville. On the heels of a pandemic some businesses did not survive, the prospect of new amenities and tourism in a town of 4,400 sounds pretty amazing. And guess what? The corn in the outfield stays. This project aims to build on the efforts the people of Dyersville have made for 33 years to keep the Field of Dreams in the hearts and minds of potential visitors.
That’s the space we have created with this internet — a place where deep intellectual study and investigative news reporting exist side by side with cat videos and strong opinions unencumbered by truth. Just sayin’.
