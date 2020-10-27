While politicians across the country continue to use public health and affordable health care as a political bargaining chip, Congresswoman Finkenauer has made it clear that the health of her community is never on the negotiating table.
In her first term, Congresswoman Finkenauer helped strengthen the Affordable Care Act and protected Iowans with preexisting conditions. As a retired teacher, I am particularly concerned about the health of our children, which is why I was so proud of her work to permanently fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program. As a senior, I am grateful that she has worked to lower the cost of prescription drugs and strengthen Medicare against partisan attacks on a program I paid into my entire working life. And as someone who grew up in rural Dubuque County, I know how important her work protecting our rural hospitals is. She has reached across the aisle to get things done while standing
up to anyone who threatens the Affordable Care Act — including her opponent, State Rep. Ashley Hinson.
We must use our voices to elect representatives committed to protecting and strengthening our health care coverage, not dismantling it. Congresswoman Finkenauer won’t stop until every single Iowan has access to quality, affordable health care.