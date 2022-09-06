Last week we held the first in a series of community conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion in a collaboration between TH Media and the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
When we got more than 150 RSVPs as the event approached, it became clear that people are interested in engaging on the challenges facing our community, particularly while looking at such issues through the lens of the disenfranchised.
Our sponsor for this event was GreenState Credit Union, and CEO Jeff Disterhoft gave some inspirational opening remarks about how and why his company is committing $1 billion to assist underserved communities with homeownership. He hopes to get other credit unions in Iowa to make the same pledge. And then other states, until a movement is under way. The imbalance of racial equity created over the past 200 years was systemic, so it’s going to take a systemic effort to overcome it, he said.
I keep thinking about that. That’s a pretty great idea. Our panel discussion included a conversation which included numerous voices from various perspectives. Then people hung around for another hour just talking. For the first in a series of conversations, I was pretty happy with the way it went.
Now, were there things we learned and might do differently? Absolutely. But I’m proud of our efforts to get the ball rolling.
On the technical side, we learned something about livestreaming in that location: sound was challenging. While some viewers couldn’t get sound on the livestream, it’s much better on the recording, which can be viewed at DEIdbq.com.
If you missed out on joining in the discussion last week, there are more conversations to come. First, this month the Community Foundation will hold conversations around this very topic — housing, as part of the community equity profile. Join the discussion at one of these opportunities:
Additionally, the next event in this series is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28, also at Steeple Square, on the topic of workforce and economic well-being. Our presenting partner on this topic will be Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
I hope you’ll consider joining us for our upcoming community conversations, and, as always, I welcome your feedback.
