Dubuque is a port, a crook in the flow of the river, a space of limestone cliffs and islands, wooded crags and sloping hillocks, a respite from the seasonal wind.
The neighborhood where the Eagle Point park graces a valley is populated by every sort of animal and bird. In the spring turkeys strut, eagles move and vultures ally themselves within the higher currents of air streams. Frogs sing here and gulls cry, raccoons sneak out early and sometimes, a lone fox looks for morning briskets.
One morning, the long-tailed fox tip-toed in a skittish grab of Shiras Avenue, moving from the bottom of the rock cliff above the Hamm House, then crossing the street. The sun rose like an eye at the horizon.
The Mississippi River breezes curried the lawns near Eagle Point Park.
“Did you see that?” a round faced boy asked the morning jogger as he left the trail and began to walk.
He pointed toward the driveway where the fox had gone.
“I sure did! Wasn’t that something? Big fox, out early. Cool, huh?”
“I’ve never seen anything like that,” the boy said.
Four days later the jogger stopped to chat with a neighbor at the bottom of the Shiras hill.
“Saw a fox a few days ago. Big. Long tail.”
“Oh yeah?” The jogger pulled at his cap and the man in the driveway sipped at his coffee.
“He’s down here a lot.”
Just as they were discussing nature’s wonders the fox surprised the two.
“Look. There!” The man dropped his coffee to his hip and pointed toward Rhomberg Avenue.
The big, grayish fox ambled with short, quick steps and as he scurried, his jaw stayed low, his neck swayed and bobbed.
“He’s got something in his jaw,” the jogger said. “He’s probably stealing local cats.”
“I think that could be a cat,” the man with the coffee said while the fox dashed from the corner up toward the maintenance garages at the Hamm House.
That week the fox made his presence known, another neighborly chat involved the topic of the bushy tailed predator.
“Did you see the fox? He’s been down here a lot lately. I saw him run along Garfield then turn back into those yards at the end of the street at Shiras.”
“I saw him on Shiras twice in the last few days,” the other neighbor responded.
The fresh, brown garden dirt in the yard was sifted and turned. The two men looked toward the empty lot that sets by the railroad track where an elder planted tomatoes.
A week later, the retired neighbor on Shiras who enjoys his morning coffee as he takes out his dogs, stopped the jogger.
“Did you see him?”
“Darn! No, I didn’t.”
“He’s been prancing around here all morning.”
“You’re kidding ...”
“I’ve got a theory. You remember that maintenance guy, the heavy set fella who worked up there? He retired.”
“Okay ...”
“Well, I bet he was feeding that old fox and now the old rascal has to come down to find food.”
“Makes sense.”
“This morning the dogs were barking so I checked to see about the fuss. The fox was holding his own, standing right in front of them. They chased him off but then he came back, wanted to follow them, wanted to come into the house, I think ...”
That morning the sun was creeping above the horizon, the early conversation replete with the energy of nature, the rising sun’s heat touching the air.
“The fox is looking for a home, for food ...”
“He’s on his own now ...”
“He’ll be all right,” the neighbor added.
“As long as the neighborhood has cats,” the other said, looking at the trail behind the Hamm House.
The two neighbors shook their heads. The Eagle Point fox was changing the conversation of the neighborhood. And local cats were now being watched. A lone fox was trying to survive.
