A Dubuque Community Schools committee is contemplating the removal of specific novels from the high school curriculum. This is an insult to the intelligence of both students and teachers.
Those in high school and younger experience racial slurs or swearing via the internet, music, movies, news, family or friends. The removal of these novels only denies students the opportunity to discuss the situations and purposes of these terms with responsible adults — the teacher and the parents. To avoid discomfort, the reading can be done silently. If a student chooses, that person may opt for an alternative book with similar themes.
As a longtime English teacher for Platteville High School, I taught “Of Mice and Men,” a gritty story of male friendship, one of whom is mentally challenged. We all know “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Shouldn’t your kids? Sherman Alexie, author of “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-time Indian,” depicts the modern Native American experience using wit and humor. These authors are masters of language. They present a candid portrayal of characters and their times here in America. From these and other classics, we develop understanding and compassion for human experiences beyond our own.
English teachers are trained professionals. Let them make the call. They spend hours choosing materials and planning lessons to best help your kids learn about the world and language to become better communicators and thinkers.
Shakespeare used suggestive language and sexual innuendo, and so does the Bible. Should high schoolers be shielded from those, too?
