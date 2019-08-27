Beginning on Labor Day, readers might notice some changes in the layout of the Telegraph Herald.
For better efficiency, we’re going to a new process in the way we configure the TH.
In journalism school, I never learned about the difference between a “straight run” process and printing “in collect,” but I’ve gotten an education on it in the past few months.
In this new approach, your paper will be a four-section edition Monday through Saturday. Readers might recall that for many years, until about four years ago, the TH usually came out in four sections.
Now, most days our sections are news, sports and classified advertising. Soon, the fourth section front will be dedicated to features, so our Current page will be found there. That section will carry Ask Amy, comics pages and puzzles.
Features Editor Megan Gloss is cheering that she will be getting a section cover once again!
With the better efficiency comes a little extension around our printing deadlines. Now, that doesn’t mean we’ll be getting in West Coast baseball scores late at night, but it will give us a bit more breathing room in our evening schedule.
Of course, everything has trade-offs, and one of those is that the obituary page won’t always be in the same spot. Depending on the number of pages of classified advertising on a given day, obituaries will appear either behind the classifieds or behind the comics in the Current section, Monday through Saturday.
Likewise, the business page will move around, depending on total page count for the edition. The weather page should be easy to spot on the back page of a section, but it won’t always be the same section.
The Sunday TH is where readers will notice the most change, and I’m excited about the new look. Sunday will also have an additional section, which we have decided to designate for state, national and international news and features.
The cover will include images of the week from all corners of the world.
With the bulk of the news from wire services contained therein, that allows us to move local news closer to the front of the paper. The first two sections will be all local news with the opinion and op-ed pages on 4A-5A, an expanded calendar and other new features.
I’m excited about these small changes, and I’m happy we can more efficiently use subscriber dollars to produce the paper. Remember to use the index on 1A to find what you’re looking for, and we’ll provide some directional cues where we can as well.
As always, I welcome your feedback at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.
FUN IN THE TRI-STATES
Coming up Thursday will be our third and final premium magazine of the year, this time focusing on recreation.
From biking to yoga, kayaking to snowboarding, the tri-state area offers incredible venues for recreation. We took a look at some of regional favorite recreational pastimes through the eyes of local aficionados.
Readers will learn more about recreational opportunities and meet some fascinating local residents.
Be sure to check out Tri-state Recreation in Thursday’s Telegraph Herald.