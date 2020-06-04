The Iowa Utilities Board disregarded the public interest to benefit transmission owners and wind turbine investors by approving the controversial Cardinal-Hickory Creek Transmission Line project May 27.
CHC will cost ratepayers. CHC will create
$39 million of utility debt for Iowa ratepayers (representing only 8% of the total $492 million cost of CHC shared by other states). The cost of CHC does not include: financing, guaranteed profit for transmission companies, or Iowa’s share of $200 billion-$272 billion for new power plant costs.
Citizen intervenor testimony (based on utility data), found that Iowa ratepayers will pay an additional $15 or more on their monthly electric bills when all CHC costs are included. The IUB approved the $39 million project even though it had been informed of an alternative to the project costing only $900,000. The alternative was designed by Wisconsin Public Service Commission Engineers, when they realized that repairing and upgrading parts of the existing system would resolve reliability issues that transmission companies cited as a need for CHC.
New developments in energy technology, such as affordable rooftop solar, and increasing energy efficiency options render CHC an outdated technology. The IUB chose this outdated utility model of building big, leaving the public with rate increases and a host of negative impacts that could be avoided. Choosing CHC takes ratepayer dollars away from uses on energy efficiency and rooftop solar, which are more cost-effective, better at reducing carbon dioxide emissions and leave ownership in the hands of individuals, businesses and communities.
Electric rate increases spurred both Dubuque County and Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart to question whether more utility debt was in the public interest. A Dubuque County Board of Supervisors resolution last August requested ratepayer focused costs for CHC, including all costs to ratepayers, comparisons of ratepayer utility bills and analysis of a non-transmission alternative based on energy efficiency, load management and locally owned solar. That request was not addressed. Citizen comments and intervenor testimony also laid out similar economic concerns and a multitude of problems associated with CHC economic claims.
The IUB decision parrots transmission owner claims without establishing their veracity and fails to address ratepayers costs. The decision ignores evidence questioning many aspects of CHC. While most citizen intervenor testimony was wholly ignored in the decision, the few negligible mentions of opposing evidence contained inaccuracies that favored transmission owner stances. Isenhart, who doggedly stood up for ratepayer interests during the full three-day hearing, submitted a brief asking the IUB to respond to important questions which, through the entire proceeding, had still gone unanswered. The IUB apparently didn’t find it important to respond.
Transmission owners and wind turbine advocates will tell you that CHC is needed to increase renewable generation. In the end, renewable energy is about reducing carbon emissions. The truth is, CHC will carry a high percentage of power from fossil fuel. A $15 monthly electric bill increase for CHC is predicted to reduce carbon emissions just 4-6% by 2031. While spending $4 per month on energy efficiency would generate a 28% reduction in carbon emissions over the same period and save ratepayer electricity dollars.
It appears that there is no place for the public in IUB decision making. We are on a path that will lead Iowa and Wisconsin, in the not-too-distant future, to our own version of the Enron scandal, and we will wonder how this happened to us.