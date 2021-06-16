I have read articles recently where far-right columnists defend Israel and blame Palestine for the latest incursions. What they have omitted in their criticism is important. What started the latest war is Israel closing Kerem Shalom Crossing on May 10, blocking the entrance of humanitarian aid (vaccines) and fuel destined for Gaza’s power plant and on May 12 banning all access to Gaza’s sea space. No wonder Palestine retaliated.
Israel is not exercising “the right to defend itself” by employing its military machine against an occupied population that does not have mechanized units, an air force, navy, missiles, heavy artillery and command-and-control. It is carrying out mass murder. It is a war crime. Hamas’ missiles lack accurate guidance systems which kill practically no one while Israeli bombs are highly accurate and kill many. Not a contest.
Does anyone know that Israel is in violation of U.N. General Assembly Resolution 194 that states that Palestinian “refugees wishing to return to their homes and live at peace with their neighbors should be permitted to do so at the earliest practicable date”? That its annexation of East Jerusalem and the Syrian Golan Heights violates international law, as does its building of a security barrier in the West Bank that annexes Palestinian land into Israel? That It is in violation of Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention for settling over half a million Jewish Israelis on occupied Palestinian land and for the ethnic cleansing of at least 750,000 Palestinians when the Israeli state was founded and another 300,000 after Gaza, East Jerusalem and the West Bank were occupied following the 1967 war? That it is in breach of Article 33 of the Fourth Geneva Convention that defines collective punishment of a civilian population as a war crime? That Israel is in breach of more than 30 U.N. Security Council resolutions? That does not sound like a peaceful country!
Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a landmark report accusing Israel of apartheid crimes against humanity in its conduct towards Palestinians. These apartheid programs include: mass land confiscation, the creation of separate population enclaves, unlawful home demolitions, the denial of residency rights, and the suspension of civil rights, among others.
Amnesty International has uncovered Israel’s monopoly on water in the occupied West Bank. The international human rights organization has accused Israel of denying Palestinians the right to adequate water access. Israel uses over 80% of the Mountain Aquifer, the only quality water source for populations in the West Bank. Though Israel has various other sources of water, it also uses the Mountain Aquifer and restricts access to it, leaving Palestinians to struggle with less than enough water. In contrast, Israeli settlers, who live in the West Bank in violation of international law, have intensive-irrigation farms, lush gardens and swimming pools.
Israeli military constructs special “Jewish only” roads in the West Bank linking illegal Israeli settlements which means Palestinians have to travel twice as far to reach a destination which results in no contiguity.
Most importantly, in 2002 the Arab League has offered to recognize Israel and safeguard its borders if it will withdraw its troops to the 1967 border; Israel had refused this peace offer.
These are not the acts of a civilized nation but of a terrorist nation who long ago lost its moral and ethical compass. It is now time to support the peaceful Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.