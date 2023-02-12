A tenant moves to Table Mound Mobile Home Park in 1989 and lot rent is $85 a month and that includes water, sewage and garbage. There were few rent increases in those years.

When we received our letter stating we were bought out, lot rent was $270 a month. In June 2017 we received a letter stating that rent would be going up $40, Had a meeting in the fall of that year stating that we would be getting charged for water, sewage and garbage. In June of 2018 received a letter stating rent would be going up $25; June 2019 received notice going up $35; December 2021 notice going up $45; November 2022 increase notice $35.

