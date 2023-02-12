A tenant moves to Table Mound Mobile Home Park in 1989 and lot rent is $85 a month and that includes water, sewage and garbage. There were few rent increases in those years.
When we received our letter stating we were bought out, lot rent was $270 a month. In June 2017 we received a letter stating that rent would be going up $40, Had a meeting in the fall of that year stating that we would be getting charged for water, sewage and garbage. In June of 2018 received a letter stating rent would be going up $25; June 2019 received notice going up $35; December 2021 notice going up $45; November 2022 increase notice $35.
During this time, nothing has been done to justify this big of a rent increase. That is a rent of increase $180 in five years and residents paying between $45 and $65 a month for water, sewage and garbage.
I know a resident who is only receiving a little over $1,000 a month in Social Security after you pay rent and other bills there is nothing left. Remember we are only renting the land our homes sit on. We maintain our homes; mobile homes were affordable homes for a lot of our elderly and disabled, and now they are being forced out of their homes by big corporations, and the money they collect doesn’t even stay in the state.
This isn’t a red or blue issue, this is a people issue.
