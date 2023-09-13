Fortune favors the people who look away from the corner where they stand, these homeless denizens of sidewalks and hiding. Fewer stare at the poverty today. Maybe that’s the good thing for these standing on the corner and hiding behind the alley dumpster.
The men’s empty pockets hang like dog faced handkerchiefs. Their only currency is their knowledge of the street. The red brick of the wall stamps this place with poverty as deep as a Homeric sea. There is a hidden question that stands with the homeless men while they smoke. It is larger than the request to refrain from smoking, a comfort to them, at the bottom of the sidewalk on the hill where the rotten egg smells rise from the dumpster.
“Are you a believer?” It happens amid the apocalyptic conversations. It’s a question that stings because it has a tint of guilt about circumstance.
Recommended for you
“Here,” the evangelical says, in a message behind the question, “I have Jesus. I’m OK and I can make you OK, too.” OK is a relative term. Love appears somewhere in everyone’s past but trust, ahh, that’s the rub. A vigilance is turning to paranoia in this age.
The believer wants to help but how? It’s more than sermons, greater than empathy, taller than a meal.
These losses are embedded and aren’t forgotten.
No one speaks with flippancy or distaste, “Yeah, but I’m OK.” Their wisdom plows across ages, sensitive to possibility, aware that hope must stay or tomorrow falls like shingles from the aging rooftops.
The homeless men at the corner blow smoke rings that circle experience. “What about the last virus?” someone said and several nod. “Remember when the cops came to protect us?” Another said and more nods. Here is the last stand before the mortality that holds the scythe.
Homeless people could write entire histories of man’s love of his neighbor, the etchings of the missing Golden Rule written on their faces, treatises on economic philosophy, human rights, equality, self defense and faith.
Many seem to say, “We’ve got it tough, today. But it will pass.” Homelessness does not pass.
When a man arrives in Clinton he listens to stories richer than O. Henry told, about the man referred to as “’The Apostle.” Pay attention to humility in Davenport because the neighborhood can suck your soul through a straw. Consider Muscatine and the limited stay allowed. Worship at shelters in Des Moines and Dubuque and Sioux City, places with that routine question meant to save you. But who saves you?
“Anyone seen Sammy?” No one says yes. The group looks away in memory of an old soul.
The homeless cannot leave and the inequality is like slavery, a slow dying within. Tears are free, blisters are free, each drop of ignominy has breaking points and you can’t filter out that much pain.
If wisdom were currency, we wouldn’t leave a half a million homeless souls stranded on street corners each night, hiding behind facades, looking and waiting for the next hope. How do you start with nothing?
On the corner where the stop and go light blinks, remember there’s a child somewhere nearby, he’s homeless and there is no return to normalcy.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.