Fortune favors the people who look away from the corner where they stand, these homeless denizens of sidewalks and hiding. Fewer stare at the poverty today. Maybe that’s the good thing for these standing on the corner and hiding behind the alley dumpster.

The men’s empty pockets hang like dog faced handkerchiefs. Their only currency is their knowledge of the street. The red brick of the wall stamps this place with poverty as deep as a Homeric sea. There is a hidden question that stands with the homeless men while they smoke. It is larger than the request to refrain from smoking, a comfort to them, at the bottom of the sidewalk on the hill where the rotten egg smells rise from the dumpster.

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.