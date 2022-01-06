Sorry, an error occurred.
If the City of Dubuque needs to hire a consultant for the future parking needs in our town of approximately 60,000 people, they need to cut the staff in the engineering and related departments.
These departments should be able to address a small item like this, or many employees in these departments should not be on the city payroll.
