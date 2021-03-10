Shame on our current Iowa Republican House and Senate members. Your rush to change our voting rules and regulations so you can surrender our traditional Iowa values and clothe your Trumpian base with a surge of voter suppression efforts is not lost on we, the people.
Not only are you rushing forward to make voting more challenging, you are engaging in such efforts when more Iowans than ever voted early in this recent November. Given that favorable reality, your astute membership wishes to shorten early voting from 29 to 20 days. Brilliant logic! By making it more difficult to vote, you assume any challenge to your majority will lesson any outcome to revert that majority. The last time I checked Joe Biden is our president and will be until January of 2025, and Mr. Trump has been sidelined, hopefully forever.
Changing the vote by mail and a plethora of other repressive laws will not affect the best outcomes for all Iowans. Sadly, because you own the majorities in all our current legislative bodies, never should you take for granted the minority. We are all Iowa citizens and have memories of what you are attempting. And all of you are expendable.