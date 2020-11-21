I would like to respond in support of Rachel Polito and her letter on Nov. 16 in the TH. It is so very refreshing to see someone in the medical profession speak out, reprimanding those; especially Dr. Oz, about his casual — I call it “flapping his jaw,” — trying to impress folks with his limited one-size-fits-all diagnoses, solutions, etc. This can be dangerous! Rachel Polito is right on with her statements. There are very significant differences in each person, in their body ailments and capabilities. Also, her comment on some people being too tense or not being able to properly do the therapy is so accurate. I think the entire medical profession could take a lesson from her wisdom.
Letter: Local medical professional offers good advice
