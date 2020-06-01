Normally when things happen at the national level — especially those involving police — I put on my analytical, investigator’s hat and say, “Let’s wait until all the facts are in,” or, “Let’s not jump to conclusions,” knowing that there are many facets and nuances to investigations.
A couple of days ago, I saw a video that shook me to my core and doesn’t require any additional information.
I don’t need to know what other video is out there. I don’t need to know what prompted the encounter. I don’t need to know what happened in the moments before the video started. I don’t need to know the personal history of anyone in the video. Everything I need to know is in the video.
A man — George Floyd — was not treated like a human being and lost his life. Another man recklessly took that life with apparent indifference. The second man wore a uniform.
I don’t know how officers are trained in all parts of the country or what verbiage is in their oath of office, but 30 years’ experience tells me the second man disregarded his training and violated his oath of office.
I don’t need to know all the contributing details of that event in Minneapolis. All I need to hear is that members of my community are afraid. That my black friends say, “I’m afraid to let my children leave the house.” That people in Dubuque fear the police.
Do not try to dilute the impact of Mr. Floyd’s death by pointing to the subsequent unrest of the last couple of nights. They are separate and distinct. Let’s focus on the fact that there is still a lot to fix in society, and that includes things that need to be fixed in law enforcement.
As the chief of police of the Dubuque Police Department, I will do whatever is within my scope and control to be part of the solution.