The 1997 movie “Amistad” portrayed the Hollywood version of events that took place from 1839 through 1841 where American courts heard the “property” case of Africans illegally transported to the United States. Among several claimants to Amistad’s human property was the government of Spain and its 11-year-old Queen Isabella II.
Anthony Hopkins, playing the role of the elderly John Quincy Adams, arguing before the Supreme Court for the Africans’ freedom, expressed that Isabella (presumably through a regent) complained of “our incompetent courts.” Adams (Hopkins) asserted that what Isabella wanted was “a court that will do what it is told, a court that can be toyed with like a doll, a court — as it happens — of which our own president, Martin Van Buren, would be most proud.”
Isabella and Van Buren are gone, but there is no shortage of those who expect our courts to rubber stamp their policy preferences. Most “progressive” policies have been court-imposed since FDR intimidated the judiciary with his court-packing threat — intimidation that continues today with dogmatic ideologues like Charles Schumer threatening justices personally over the progressive sacrament of abortion.
The problem is not the court’s size. The number of justices, whether nine or 99, should be irrelevant if courts ruled within the powers granted them by our Constitution. But courts do not always properly rule because justices (and judges), being human, respond differently to the temptations of power that come with their office and sometimes may not realize how their biases affect their decisions.
The American system of government was set up to restrain and diffuse political power, hence the Constitution, three branches of government and our individual states. The first 10 amendments to our Constitution included a partial list of God-given rights accruing to every individual that “shall not be infringed” and were expected to be beyond the reach of government or simple majorities.
A representative legislature, elected by citizens, makes and changes law through democratic processes. It is not the job of a judge to “do justice.” In our system, the judge’s job is to apply the law, regardless of personal objection or even if he or she regards a particular law unjust. In the case of Supreme Court justices, they are to apply the Constitution as written, not arrogantly “interpret” it to allow what they would like it to allow.
It behooves us to ask to what purpose Democrats wish to expand the court. It’s because the Supreme Court is the final, essential cog in Democrats’ quest for absolute power. With a vast and growing federal bureaucracy aligned with their big-government designs, Democrats are legislating control of elections by dictating election processes and are plotting to end the Senate filibuster — necessary to add ideologically reliable legislators from the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Independent courts, adhering to original constitutional intent, would block most Democrat schemes, requiring the amendment process for constitutional change.
But with compliant courts free from electoral rebuke, constitutional restrictions on government power can be “modernized,” new “positive” rights (essentially entitlements provided at the expense of others) can be discovered, legislated and implemented with “constitutional” assurance. Further, the right to keep and bear arms, the rights of free speech, assembly and religious freedom — already under progressive assault — can be restricted without the necessity of forming sufficient popular consensus to pass amendments.
Progressivism/collectivism, incompatible with individual liberty, is unlikely to be generally popular. A Supreme Court packed with Democrats’ ideological comrades is therefore necessary to affirm their agenda. This concentration of political power is the exact opposite of America’s unique foundational understanding. Those who seek it are decidedly un-American.