Victor Davis’ columns and certain letters in the TH transparently parrot Republican strategists’ cynical plan to snare our midterm votes: Blame Joe Biden.
COVID-19 not over yet? High gas prices? Inflation? Supply chain problems? Putin slaughtering innocents? Whatever your issue, it’s all Biden’s fault. As Biden says about himself: “Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative.”
As a point of fact, oil production plummeted during President Trump’s last year in office due to lower pandemic-related demand. Presidents have little power to fundamentally change the price of oil, which is set by a cartel of autocratic countries, global demand, and refining and production limitations.
Republican politicians appeal to grievances that our tax dollars go to the undeserving, while lowering taxes to the ultra wealthy and starving the IRS, reducing its effort to go after really big tax cheats. They exacerbate divisive cultural issues like stopping women from controlling their own bodies, banning books, tormenting homosexual and transgender youth, and preventing teachers from discussing “divisive” subjects (aka historical facts), such as our painful history of slavery and Jim Crow laws of racial subjugation.
We’re thankful we have President Biden who has assembled an honorable and talented administration that cares about the welfare of common people, and that understands the need for patient, reciprocal relationships with allies rather than Donald Trump, a narcissistic Putin apologist leading our country.
Let’s help Biden accomplish even more by replacing do-nothing obstructionists, Senator Grassley and Representative Hinson, with compassionate, principled Democrats.