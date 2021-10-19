One really cool aspect about the Telegraph Herald Salute to Women awards is the award itself presented to our winners in four categories. The engraved statue is a metal sculpture of a woman created by Dubuque artist Gail Chavenelle. The sculptures have so much character and are just perfectly fitting for these awards.
We presented those awards earlier this month, and Gail was a guest at our TH table to see her works of art handed out to the honorees. A longtime arts advocate in our community, she leaned over to me and said, “Thank you to the TH for all you do to cover the arts. You do such a good job.”
I agree with her sentiment, and it was really gratifying to hear it from a local arts icon. I quickly pointed to the woman to my left, Megan Gloss, as a driving force behind that effort.
Megan has been on our TH features team for 17 years — the past six as features editor. But her passion for the arts goes above and beyond her work. I’ll bet we’re the only newspaper in the country whose features editor moonlights as a professional opera singer.
Beyond that, coverage of arts is part of our core mission. We believe music, theatre, dance, visual arts and creative writing help tell the stories of our community. Arts events can be unifying gatherings, and we love keeping local residents informed about those opportunities.
This month in particular, Megan and her team have pulled some special stories together for the Lifestyle pages, highlighting arts and artists in the community during October for Arts & Humanities Month. Anthony Frenzel, a member of the layout team who has done his share of reporting on the arts, designed a nice logo for us to use to bring some extra attention to those stories.
Coverage, which will continue throughout the month, has included stories about Dubuque Chorale’s 50th anniversary, the return of Galena’s Country Fair weekend, the 20th anniversary of Twenty Dirty Hands pottery tour, the return of TH Talks Music podcast featuring a local female DJ, the launch of the University of Dubuque Heritage Center organ series and several events coming up.
Other features on tap include a look at the “unsung heroes” and volunteer efforts behind the Dubuque Museum of Art, a feature on local church chimers who play live tower bells, a Q&A with City of Dubuque Arts & Cultural Affairs Coordinator Jenni Petersen-Brant and interviews with local arts educators. We’ll continue adding to this queue throughout the month as well.
I’m a proud patron of the arts, and I’m especially proud of the Telegraph Herald’s coverage of the many amazing offerings in the tri-state area. Watch for the logo and more feature stories to come.