Journalists produce stories every day that illuminate issues and make people think and even take action. I was particularly excited to see a couple of recent examples that had a swift and significant impact.
First was a story published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system, and NPR. Folks at the Marshall Project reached out to me looking for permission to use some photos TH photographers shot at the U.S. penitentiary at Thomson, Ill. I shared the photos with them, and in turn, they let us share the story with our readers. The story detailed the deaths of seven incarcerated men and allegations of serious abuses by staff at the Thomson penitentiary. It was an outstanding piece of journalism about a facility in our neck of the woods, so I thought it would be of some interest locally.
Within days, demands from both of Illinois’ U.S. senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, as well as U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., prompted an investigation of the Thomson prison by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General because of the “deeply disturbing allegations” in the Marshall Project/NPR piece. “I was shaken when I read reports of what is allegedly taking place behind closed doors at Thomson,” Durbin said. “The IG must get to the bottom of these allegations immediately.”
There’s a great example of how painstaking research by journalists can uncover wrongdoing and lay bare incidents that call for government action.
Another issue where good reporting brought clarity to a complicated government policy happened right here in Dubuque County.
The Dubuque County Health Department succeeded in turning around a state-funded program for free private well water testing and limited mitigation after years of the program not meeting its potential. In July 2021, department staff lamented not being able to use all the money it received from the State of Iowa through its Grants to Counties program and not testing as many residents’ wells as they could have. Less than one year later, staff was able to test more than double the wells and spend all its allotted money.
What changed? Reporter Ben Fisher wrote a story explaining that residents who agreed to have their wells tested were not obligated to go through a lengthy remediation process. His story laid out what the program was intended to do and exactly what it could mean for participants. That started the phones ringing. Then, a marketing campaign through local newspapers including the TH, the Dyersville Commercial and the Cascade Pioneer drove even more people to the program.
This year, the county has spent all of its $40,400 allotment and tested 244 wells for coliform bacteria, E. coli, nitrates, arsenic and manganese.
When this program was first offered in 2018, not one person took the county up on it. In 2019, four people did. In 2020, five people. Spread the word about it through newspapers, and now 244 families know the precise quality of their well water. And there are 37 people on the waiting list. Next year, Dubuque County will get even more state money to meet the needs of those who want wells tested.
That’s community journalism at its finest: connecting the dots between citizens and government on an important community issue.
We deliver everyday stories that impact people. It’s great to see a clear reminder of that on such a critical issue as water quality.
