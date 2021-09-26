Dubuque’s renaissance and rise are the result of our collective citizens’ cooperation and hard work. Council member David Resnick has been among those with a shoulder to the wheel. As its next mayor, Resnick is ready to build on our city’s solid foundation to ensure more people choose Dubuque as a place to live, play and grow.
Resnick has the experience and commitment to Dubuque.
As executive director of the Northeast Iowa School of Music, Resnick regularly sets goals, manages budgets and leads people.
For more than a decade, Resnick has been an independent, thoughtful voice on the Dubuque City Council.
In advancing our city priorities, he has been an advocate for fiscal strength and debt reduction.
Resnick’s record of service is clear: He does his homework. He’s an independent thinker. He’s unafraid to break with the majority on contentious issues. He’s committed to the citizens of Dubuque.
As mayor, Resnick will be a positive, professional and pragmatic Dubuque ambassador to the state, nation and world.
Dubuque has undeniable momentum. As its next mayor, Resnick has the experience, the energy and the determination to keep our city moving forward.
The primary election is Oct. 5 and the general election is Nov. 2. Vote David Resnick for Dubuque mayor.