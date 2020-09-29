I have been trying to find the words to say to friends and relatives who are Republicans to express why I hope they do not blindly follow party affiliations in this presidential election. I think I have come up with a good analogy.
Imagine you are a devout Catholic and you hope with all your heart that your daughter will marry a Catholic. There are two men in your daughter’s life who are very interested in marrying her. One young man is Catholic, but is an awful person: self-centered, selfish, dishonest and cruel. The other is not religious, but is very honest, kind and loyal. Whom do you hope your daughter chooses?
I believe that most people would say that this would not be a difficult choice. We are all in that type of situation this election.
If anyone would ask me if the shoe was on the other foot, would I ever vote for a Republican for president, my answer would be that if my choice were between McCain, Bush or Romney and a “Democratic Caligula,” I would without a doubt proudly vote for the Republican candidate.