The City of Dubuque marked a progressive milestone this week when City Council members approved the hiring of the community’s first female fire chief.
Amy Scheller, who has been serving as the deputy fire chief for Naperville, Ill., will begin her new role in Dubuque on June 6, filling a vacancy created by the retirement of Fire Chief Rick Steines at the end of March.
With 30 years of firefighting experience, Scheller has held the roles of division chief of operations, bureau chief of support services, bureau chief for emergency medical services, lieutenant, acting fire lieutenant, firefighter and paramedic.
Hers sounds like just the kind of experienced leadership that Dubuque needs.
A March TH exclusive examined the culture in the Dubuque Fire Department and shed light on issues that had been simmering for years. It followed a sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit brought by a female firefighter in which a jury found for the plaintiff and ordered the city to pay $575,000. It showed a department in which women weren’t always made to feel part of the team. Instead, they were subject to a culture that was woefully lacking in the decorum that is standard in most places of business and that was home to behaviors that violate the law.
No one person can singlehandedly change the culture of an institution, but placing a dedicated, decorated and experienced woman — who city officials said was the best candidate for the position — at the helm of the fire department is certainly a step in the right direction.
Dubuque’s firehouses are full of brave and responsible civil employees whom we depend on in times of crisis. We believe a renewed commitment to workplace equity under Scheller’s leadership will make Dubuque’s fire department even stronger.
For decades, the greater Dubuque community has supported area nonprofits by giving to United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States, the umbrella organization that supports so many local groups.
While giving to the United Way might be an annual deed for some citizens, it’s worthwhile to consider the reach and impact this organization has.
That impact was illustrated last week when United Way announced $900,000 in grants going to programs across the area targeting poverty in the region. For 34 nonprofit organizations, United Way dollars flowed in to fill a void in the areas of financial stability, health and education.
That meant $72,500 for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque so that it can continue its meals and Healthy Habits programs for up to 2,000 children in need. It meant support for Catholic Charities’ brain-health counseling program. There was funding for Convivium Urban Farmstead’s Good & Cheap Cooking Class series, for DuRide, for crisis services at Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA and for Fountain of Youth’s Partners in Change program.
These are examples of the kind of reach of the local United Way, which already helps nearly 200,000 people in 10 area counties. Now is your chance to step up and help. Donations to United Way help real people avoid suffering if agencies were forced to cut services or staff. An influx of United Way dollars means agencies reach more of those who need help most.
Hats off to the United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States and all those who support its mission to make our communities stronger.
When a new college president is installed at one of our local institutions, it’s typically the beginning of a new and as yet unknown chapter in local higher education leadership.
With last week’s inauguration of Clarke University President Thom Chesney, there was a little less mystery.
Chesney was celebrated last week as Clarke’s 16th president — a role he took on nearly three years ago in the summer of 2019.
But the best-laid plans for an inauguration in early 2020 were disrupted by COVID. Ditto for 2021.
And that same epidemic that cast the long shadow over the ability to hold public gatherings presented unprecedented obstacles at universities. While Chesney, a former community college president, came into the role with an understanding of the immense challenges facing higher education, mask mandates, virtual learning and vaccinations were not the issues he was expecting to face.
Yet since coming to Clarke, Chesney has been proud to be part of a community that came together to solve problems. “The momentum that we built somewhat during the pandemic can be a catalyst for what else we can do when we come together,” he said at the ceremony.
Indeed, Clarke, Loras College and University of Dubuque came together with other city and Dubuque County entities to find solutions as they faced the pandemic together.
Congratulations to President Chesney. It’s great to see Dubuque’s colleges emerge from the pandemic with an even more united front.