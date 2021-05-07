Current plans to pave a section of Heritage Trail while providing wide shoulders of crushed limestone make the Heritage Pond to Durango section safer and more attractive to more users — and deserve your support.
Runners often prefer a softer crushed limestone surface. Family bicyclists tend to seek out paved trails. If a survey were taken of whether existing paved trails in Dubuque County should be replaced by crushed limestone, it’s doubtful that support would be evenly split.
Since use of Heritage Trail began in 1982, trail use has grown as enhancements have steadily improved user safety, convenience, and attractiveness. The proposed paving project is an improvement that will be valued by both current and prospective trail users: It is worthy of your support.