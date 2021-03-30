It’s hard to believe we’ve come around to another Holy Week, and another March is nearly gone by. Unlike most years, swings between lion and lamb-like weather is not the main topic of conversation. This year, the hope of new life in springtime means something much more significant.
A year ago, we were facing an Easter that looked drastically different than years past. Big family gatherings, mass egg hunts and in-person worship services were mostly non-existent. This year, we’re not there yet, but we can see “normal life” from here. The more people who get vaccinated, the easier it will be to gather safely. And that’s what it’s really all about it, isn’t it? I mean, there are lots of pandemic pivots that we’re sick and tired of, to be sure. But when we can get together with a group of people to share a meal, have a beer, worship, watch a performance or cheer on a ball team, well, those are the moments we will most cherish, I believe.
So here’s to our second Easter in some state of captivity. Here’s hoping for a no-holds-barred celebration at the next holiday. For now, I offer you my hope for better days ahead, my prayers for good health and, well, puzzles.
That’s right, it’s not quite an Easter egg hunt, but if you look through your Easter Sunday newspaper, you’ll find a whole section of puzzles. There will be crosswords, word finds and sudokus, in addition to some different kinds of puzzles than the ones that run in our daily and Sunday papers. This section will include a lot of the unique puzzles similar to those we ran in a special section in January, which were well received. We’re hoping to do these puzzle sections quarterly. Watch for it in your Easter Sunday Telegraph Herald.
You’re a peach, Apple
TH readers have noticed we’ve been running occasional features pages called “Further Review,” which showcase fun facts about history or pop culture including lots of photos and graphics. The works are the efforts of Charles Apple, of the Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Wash. Apple and his editors at the Spokesman-Review began, at the onset of pandemic, to make his Further Review pages available free of charge to any other newspapers, an act of industry kindness, because we were all getting hit hard by the changes brought on by COVID-19. At a time when resources were limited, I really have appreciated the opportunity to provide our readers this fresh, fun content, which comes to us print-ready.
I’ve traded a lot of emails with Charles in that time. (He might be getting sick of my Apple puns.) He’s given us pages examining the history of ice cream, the solar system, JRR Tolkien movies, vaccines, and the one on today’s page 7A, 40 years since the shooting of President Ronald Reagan.
Can that seriously be 40 years ago?
A salute to Charles Apple and the good folks at the Spokesman-Review: You’re a good egg, Apple.
TH scholarship open to applicants
If you know of a high school senior who writes for his or her school or community newspaper, remind that person to apply for the Telegraph Herald Scholastic Journalist Award and scholarship. Applications are being accepted now.
For more than a quarter-century, the TH has supported high school journalism by honoring two tri-state high school seniors involved in the editorial aspect of newspaper or website journalism. I know there is great work being done at area school newspapers. It does the hearts of all journalists good to know that there are teenagers who understand the important role that credible journalism plays in our society.
The scholarship is a one-time award of $750. For details, visit TelegraphHerald.com/scholasticjournalist. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, April 23.