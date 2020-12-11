Quarantine stinks. I know. But the sheer amount of people counting down the days until we can finally go back to “normal” is terrifying. Normal isn’t something we want to go back to. The year 2020 has brought a million issues in America to the broader public eye. We shouldn’t wish for those issues to simply be swept back under the rug.
Now, I’m not saying that it’s wrong to wish that there wasn’t a global pandemic, that we could safely see our families, or even just go back to work. Those are entirely valid things to wish for. Those are things we can hope to go back to. I am saying that it’s not OK to wish we could go back to not caring about other people.
We can never go back to not having a pandemic plan.
We can never go back to ignoring the health care problem in America.
We can never go back to ignoring the fight against police brutality.
We can never go back to ignoring the murders of Black trans women in America.
We can never go back to being complicit in, or at the very least, ignorant of all of the issues that face our country. Suppose we don’t continue to fight out against the injustices that we are facing. Then, the oppressors will win, and things will go back to how they were before when everyone refused to recognize that America never was a paradise for everyone.