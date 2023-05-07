At a time when the earth is warming to the point of no return, we have one of the world’s highest rates of gun-related deaths, our mental health is in crisis, workers aren’t guaranteed sick leave or living wages and the cost of housing, food, medical care and college tuition has gone through the roof ... what has the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature done? It passed a bathroom bill.

Recent laws target poor people, kids who don’t conform to narrow gender classifications, teachers and others. The primary beneficiaries are parents who want to return to the good old days when certain things weren’t discussed. As usual, business interests have been spared from making any sacrifices for the common good.

Sisco is a retired adjunct instructor and a former newspaper reporter. She can be contacted via email at bsiscoColumn@mediacombb.net.

