At a time when the earth is warming to the point of no return, we have one of the world’s highest rates of gun-related deaths, our mental health is in crisis, workers aren’t guaranteed sick leave or living wages and the cost of housing, food, medical care and college tuition has gone through the roof ... what has the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature done? It passed a bathroom bill.
Recent laws target poor people, kids who don’t conform to narrow gender classifications, teachers and others. The primary beneficiaries are parents who want to return to the good old days when certain things weren’t discussed. As usual, business interests have been spared from making any sacrifices for the common good.
The “public assistance oversight” rule will require people receiving benefits under the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program to meet asset and income tests. They must fill out an extensive questionnaire, which the state then must verify with financial institutions and federal and state agencies. This is the sort of red tape Republicans decry when it comes to corporate regulation and compliance.
A series of provisions will go after LGBTQ+ kids. The bathroom bill prohibits students from using school restrooms that don’t match their “biological sex.” If a child asks to be identified by a non-binary pronoun, school personnel must notify the child’s parents. Teachers are barred from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation in grades K-6. Healthcare providers cannot offer gender affirming treatment to transgender minors. These regulations are ironic, given how often Republicans rail against the “cancel culture.”
There’s book-banning, too. Schools must publish lists of instructional materials and provide information on how parents can petition for their removal. In this way, a handful of parents can control what students learn. No students can serve on book-banning committees. The word “shall” was replaced with “may” in one bill, so health instructors can opt out of teaching students about vaccines to prevent HPV, a common sexually transmitted disease among youths.
And now the state can pay $7,600 per child to attend a private school. This will cost more than $100 million during the first year. That would wipe out the 3% increase in public school funding approved for the upcoming year. The cost is expected to rise in following years. Still, private schools can turn away students with special needs or for other reasons.
Gov. Kim Reynolds likely will sign a bill allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to work in dangerous occupations and longer hours. Initially, it included 14- and 15-year old kids, but Democrats pushed back.
Another law limits non-economic damages individuals can receive when injured by a truck driver or a health care provider.
A good move on the part of both parties increased the punishment for sex trafficking of minors. It also made pimping people over age 18 a felony.
The parties collaborated on passing a limit on property-tax rate increases. They call it tax “relief,” but I’m worried about how we will pay for government services, given that a flat income-tax benefiting the wealthy was passed last year.
Finally, it’s unclear how a major government reorganization proposed by Reynolds and approved by Republicans will affect government services. My prediction: Not for the better. Republicans also restricted access to information by the state auditor, the only statewide elected official who’s a Democrat.
