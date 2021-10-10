In a recent column in the Telegraph Herald, Adrienne Jones wrote that most Americans do not know what Critical Race Theory (CRT) is. Since CRT is being promoted in schools across the United States, Americans should be informed so they can evaluate CRT based on what it actually teaches.
The Claremont Institute identified several specific tenets of the Critical Race Theory, including the following:
That any human being simply by virtue of being born in a given racial category (e.g. their “whiteness”) is inherently evil or bears guilt for actions committed by others in the past or present.
That the principle of the inherent inequality and dignity of all human beings insofar as they are human enables racism instead of serving as the firmest bulwark against it.
That those who oppose replacing the equality of all citizens under the law with a system of “equity” that treats people unequally based on racial categories are complicit in racism or White supremacy.
That establishing a legal regime of racial hierarchies is equitable or just.
Dr. Martin Luther King, probably the most renowned Black civil rights promoter of the 1960s, called on all Americans to judge people, not by the color of their skin, but by their character. Dr. King would not subscribe to the Critical Race Theory precisely because it judges people based on the color of their skin.