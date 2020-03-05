U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and top officials from China, India and Russia met last month in Munich. By any measure, this gathering of 500 top officials was a gargantuan event. Though little known, the 56th annual Munich Security Conference is a 1963 product of NATO allies designed to prevent major military confrontations.
Over time, it gradually morphed into a global security conference including Russia, China and India, gathering in the upscale Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich.
It was here in February, 2003, that Donald Rumsfeld was held accountable in a most direct way by Joschka Fischer, the German Foreign Minister who had a pronounced hippy background and who pointed directly at Rumsfeld and spouted out “you have not made a convincing case” for the Iraq war. He and the security conference failed to prevent the Iraq war which started the next month and heaped massive insecurity upon the world.
President Bush (43) hated Saddam Hussein. He stated that “this guy wanted to kill my dad,” a reference to Hussein’s attempt to assassinate the first President Bush in Kuwait in the wake of the Gulf War of 1991.
With crucial lobbying of members of the Project for a New American Century, which had its own ulterior motives, Bush started not just a war against Iraq but also a war against terrorism which he himself said would last five, 10, 15 even 50 years! Besides costing trillions, it set in motion unintended and massive migrations and near total alienation of allies.
One of the worst ironic results resided in the fact that under High Commissioner Bremer the complete dissolution of the Iraqi army made 400,000 healthy and young soldiers unemployed and dumped them onto the streets. Seeking new employment they provided massive fuel to a heretofore puny ISIS which now exploded on the global scene.
To make palatable the Iraq war Bush said “we will rebuild Iraq the way we rebuilt Japan and Germany after World War II.” It was a nice myth to justify a horrible, damaging venture. And it raises the question, if we are so effective in rebuilding our enemies, why are we so ineffective rebuilding after hurricanes, and why don’t we stop rebuilding foreign economies and maintain and modernize our rusty infrastructure and backward train system? Iraq has not been rebuild.
Both Presidents Obama and Trump promised to end the Afghan and Iraq wars and withdraw troops from the Middle East yet both enacted troop surges. Not only that, the scenario morphed into a more chaotic and widening war intertwined with ethnic and religious conflicts spilling across the Middle East.
Though the hippies during the Vietnam war were highly irresponsible in their drugs habits and lots of other deleterious practices, they did have one positive stance: they were against wars.
A vigorous leap into imagination could help us visualizing what the U.S. could have achieved economically and culturally if it had enacted this portion of the 1960s hippies. Our quality of life and overall living standard would have skyrocketed and awed the world far, far more than neutral Switzerland and Sweden or Singapore have done around the globe.
Munich’s 2003 annual global security conference totally failed to prevent the worst and most costly military developments in the last few decades. And there is still no end in sight.
Hence, it is incumbent that the February conference leaves in its wake some positive results of what its annual conferences have always attempted, but failed, to achieve. Events of the last two decades prove the monumental and crucial urgency to resolve ongoing wars and prevent future ones. If failure prevails again, ecological degradation and new diseases will eventually force corrective measures in a most cruel way.
Arnold Toynbee, the famous British historian who endlessly studied the causes of the demise of civilizations, concluded that all civilizations decayed and vanished not due to foreign threats but due to internal conflicts. This historically important conclusion should guide Pompeo, Pelosi, Trump, Congress and global security conferences.