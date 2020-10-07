I am a pro-life Catholic.
This year I plan to vote for the Democratic presidential ticket because President Trump betrays my respect for life and social justice in the following ways:
- He has stopped allowing refugees from entering this country, regardless of their plight.
- He disregards concern for the life, health and dignity of anyone who has attempted to enter this country without approval, which he makes more difficult each year.
- He tries to take away health care, particularly of those with pre-existing conditions, and although saying he would present a better more economical plan, has never offered a proposal.
- He has politicized the Justice Department and the FBI by attempting to persuade them to investigate and prosecute his political enemies, to absolve his supporters, and officers under his administration used force against lawful demonstrators in order to give him a photo op.
- His administration has resumed executions.
- He disrespects and condemns anyone who disagrees with him.
- After George Floyd’s death, Pope Francis said, “We cannot close our eyes to any form of racism or exclusion while pretending to defend the sacredness of every human life.” He further said that American Catholics have been obsessed with abortion to the detriment of other teachings.
I encourage you to read Matthew 25:31-46 and also the Ten Principles of Catholic Social Teaching before deciding your vote.
Abortion is important, but not the only issue.