Recently I received a letter from my granddaughter and I thought I would share it.

We live a long distance from each other, so we have became pen pals. Her letter to me consisted of three questions. First question: If you had to choose — would you spend a day at the beach or in the mountains? My answer was the mountains; the beach is mostly for the younger. Second question: If you could only have one food to eat at every meal, what would it be? My answer, ice cream. Third question: If you could have one super power what would it be and why? My answer, put an end to racism and if we could at least have respect for one another!

I hope it comes about sooner than later.

