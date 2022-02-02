In his Jan. 8 editorial, David Patton claims to be independent, but it’s easy to see his liberal bias.
Stating that President Trump didn’t take the virus seriously is ridiculous. When Trump shut down travel from China, the Democrats called him racist. Trump went directly to pharmaceuticals creating a vaccine in record time.
This country was shut down by the “expert” Dr. Fauci, although he’s changed his story countless times, including about government-sponsored “Gain of Function” research in Communist China.
Patton claims Trump didn’t cross the political aisle, but why would he? For four years, Democrats attempted to impeach him on false claims with the Steele Russian dossier.
After one year of President Biden, we are left with the shame of Afghanistan: 13 dead soldiers, many more injured and $85 billion of high-tech military equipment left behind.
The border debacle leaves billions worth of border wall laying on the ground. Biden is willing to sell for scrap in lieu of erecting to prevent 2 million unvaccinated illegals and drugs from crossing our border. I challenge Mr. Patton to find one of Trump’s many policies that were not working.
While I agree Trump is unfiltered and arrogant, I would still take that before this buffoon any day.