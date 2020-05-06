It should be fairly obvious by now that not all of us believe “we are all in this together.”
Despite the COVID-19 guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, some Dubuquers choose to ignore social distancing or wearing face masks when they shop or gather in groups. Rejecting recommendations that have proven effective in reducing new cases of infection prolongs the economic crisis while increasing stress on unemployed people and those self-isolated in concentrated areas of crowded housing.
Before this pandemic, some economists hesitated to utter the word “recession.” The fact that “consumer spending is 70% of U.S. gross domestic product” and our national debt is $23+ trillion should have been cause for alarm!
According to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach findings in 2018, nearly 9,000 Dubuque residents live below the poverty level. More than 3,000 residents could be considered as working poor and nearly one-third of all Dubuque households are cost burdened, meaning the ratio of housing costs to household income.
When we realize that the health and welfare of our country depends upon the health and welfare of ALL of us, we can begin to lay the groundwork for a common sense approach to future crisis prevention: Medicare for All, an increased minimum wage, and affordable housing for everyone.