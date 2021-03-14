Iowa is planning a bobcat slaughter.
Bobcats were nearly extinct here, thanks to humans, and now the DNR estimates that there might be 200 in the area. They are beautiful, shy creatures who cause no harm. They have an important place in our ecosystem, and help to keep our natural world in balance. We’re not exactly overrun with them. Yet just when they have limped back from extinction, the state wants to kill them.
We need only look at what happened to our neighbor, Wisconsin, last week. A wolf “harvest” (and let’s be clear, words like “cull” and “harvest” equate to slaughtering animals for sport) was abruptly cut short after more than 20% of the state’s total wolf population was slaughtered — and that count was estimated to be low. At least 216 wolves were slaughtered, 97 over the amount deemed to be “safe.” That is 24-48 packs of wolves.
The “safe” number of the cull was nearly doubled in a few days. Wisconsin “harvested” an “unsafe” number of its wolf population. What is the remedy? There is none. Those animals are gone.
How does the DNR plan to ensure that what happened in Wisconsin does not happen here?
If the Iowa DNR really thinks these shy, beautiful creatures need to be killed, provide us with facts, science and a reasoned rationale, as well as safeguards to ensure that what happened in Wisconsin doesn’t happen here.
If you oppose this, please email Vince.Evelsizer@dnr.iowa.gov. Our wildlife doesn’t have a voice. But you do.