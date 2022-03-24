Year after year, we continue to see more women enter the workforce — with Iowa’s fuel industry being no exception. As we celebrate Women’s History Month, let us admire the historic strides women have made and commit ourselves to furthering women’s presence in the workforce.
According to The 19th, women ended 2021 at 57.8% of the workforce. Women continue to expand their reach in the workforce, and the importance of equally including women in leadership roles is growing — especially in Iowa’s fuel industry. As a young woman new to the industry and just starting to see success as the owner of Dubuque-based Rainbo Oil Company and a FUELIowa Board director, I see the industry continuing to expand and reach new heights of success due to this increase in diversity and experience. In order to continue this progression, I encourage more women to join our industry as I have when seeking career and professional opportunities as our industry is only as strong as our members within.
While Women’s History Month is a time to reflect on the progress women have made, dedication to empowering women in the workforce is a year-long commitment. I am proud to have grown up in Iowa’s fuel industry, and I hope to serve as an example for many women to come who are seeking to join this incredible industry.
The author is a third generation owner of Rainbo Oil Company in Dubuque.