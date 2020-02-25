The only thing spreading faster than the coronavirus is fake news about the coronavirus.
The World Health Organization dubbed it an “infodemic,” noting that social media and websites are inundated with information about coronavirus, and a good deal of it is utterly false.
A Google search of coronavirus brings up more than 1.25 billion hits. The false reports include claims that the virus is manmade and being used as a bioweapon. Millions of stories are advancing conspiracy theories.
Other false information is grossly exaggerating the number of deaths, claiming more than 100,000 have died, when, in fact, the number is about 2,600. Unscrupulous internet blather suggests that everyone who gets the virus will die, when in fact, more than 25,000 people who contracted the virus have recovered.
It’s particularly troubling because the epicenter of the disease is in China. We can sometimes forget just how populous China is, but consider this: More than one out of every five internet users lives in China. Internet rumors will spread like wildfire there.
As Dr. Mike Ryan, head of WHO’s health emergencies program, said at a press conference on the virus: “We need a vaccine against misinformation.”
Now, WHO has begun working with social media and tech companies, including Google, Twitter, Facebook and some Chinese tech giants, to tamp down the spread of false information.
At least once a year in this column I have occasion to use this line: Social media is gasoline on the fire of rumor. Check your sources, folks.
Lawmakers seek ‘fake news’ resolution
Of course, knowing what sources to believe is getting more difficult and more politicized. Last week, a group of Tennessee lawmakers passed out of committee a proposal for a nonbinding resolution stating that the State of Tennessee recognizes CNN and The Washington Post as “fake news.”
The lead Republican, Rep. Micah Van Huss, said he pushed the measure because he thinks the state must condemn those news organizations for their coverage of President Donald Trump and his supporters.
There are news agencies with political bias these days — on both sides. But that doesn’t make them purveyors of fake news. The Washington Post is not going to report that the coronavirus is a Chinese bioweapon.
It is hardly the role of state officials to call out a national independent news agency, even if they don’t like the political bent.
I don’t know much about Tennessee state politics, but I’ll bet you a plate of Memphis barbecue and fried pickles that there are more important issues of concern to citizens than this one.
TH scholarship opens to applicants
Here at the TH, we will continue to do our part to build the legacy of independent journalism. One way we do that is by encouraging young journalists with our Telegraph Herald Scholastic Journalist Award and scholarship, and applications now are being accepted.
For more than a quarter-century, the TH has supported high school journalism by honoring a tri-state high school senior involved in the editorial aspect of newspaper or website journalism.
I know there is great work being done at area school newspapers. It does the hearts of all journalists good to know that there are teenagers who understand the important role that credible journalism plays in our society.
The scholarship is a one-time award of $1,000, presented over lunch with Publisher Bob Woodward and me. We love talking to young people about what journalism means to the next generation.
For details, visit TelegraphHerald.com/scholasticjournalist. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.