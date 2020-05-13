The American pendulum has continued to swing since the country’s inception over 240 years ago. Just look at the past 50 years. Nixon. Tick. Carter. Tock. Reagan/Bush. Tick. Clinton. Tock. Bush. Tick. Obama. Tock. Trump. Tick. There will be another tock. There will be another tick. Using your vote to push the American pendulum in the direction that you prefer is needed, expected and your responsibility.
If you are a conservative, vote for a conservative. If you are a liberal, vote for a liberal. Hopefully what we have learned from the coronavirus is that we not only need to vote for someone who can push the American pendulum in the direction we prefer, but for a person who can lead the entire country when a crisis occurs and the American pendulum momentarily stops.