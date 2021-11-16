I wouldn’t be surprised if consumers are growing weary of hearing about continued business challenges related to COVID-19 protocols, supply-chain issues and workforce staffing shortages. But that’s the reality of our world right now, and we’re all just trying to adjust as best we can.
Unfortunately, that triad of challenges has come to bear on a TH project we’re really excited about. The latest book in our “Life in Dubuque” series was due to be in readers’ hands weeks ago. But we have yet to receive “The ’70s Vol. 2: 1975-1979” from our book publisher. It’s now scheduled to arrive just a few days before Christmas.
That’s frustrating for us and for our customers because we know many collectors plan on getting and giving this book for the holidays. We’ll do our best to accommodate any changes in orders — such as a change in delivery address — and we hope to get the books to customers just as soon as we can.
What I can tell you is that this volume is worth the wait.
This latest Telegraph Herald vintage photo book covers a time frame I actually remember, and wow, did it bring back memories. I even recognized some pictures of my classmates in this book.
Dubuque totally got into the bicentennial spirit in 1976, and we’ve got the photos to prove it. Sylvester Stallone could be seen around town, and Dubuque got its first head-scratching look at “Continuum,” a local work of art that caused a bit of a stir. Shots depicting the fashions of the day, the early days of Kennedy Mall and the changing downtown plaza are among my favorites in the book.
I know you’ll find this book fascinating — whenever it arrives. If you need to reach out to us regarding a book order, contact websupport@wcinet.com. We appreciate your patience.
Nominate someone for TH First Citizen Award
This time of year gets busy so let me just put in a reminder: Now is the time to start thinking about nominating someone for the 52nd annual Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award, which has come to be known as the Dubuque community’s highest citizenship recognition.
Each year, we sift through nominations from readers to pick a deserving honoree. Typically, that’s someone who has made outstanding contributions to the community through giving of time, talent and sometimes treasure to worthy causes.
The nomination period extends until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. To submit a nomination, or for more information, including a list of our previous honorees, go to TelegraphHerald.com/firstcitizen. Nominations also can be mailed or dropped off to me at the TH.
Send us your story ideas
Headed into the holidays, we can always use suggestions for feature stories. If you know a compelling story of gratitude, for example, send along your ideas for a possible Thanksgiving story. Know about a most unique holiday tradition? We want to hear it.
Additionally, we will always take reader suggestions on our standing features:
- Person Who Makes a Difference — highlighting individuals who show their giving spirit every day.
- Jeff Montgomery’s popular Biz Buzz column showcasing new and expanding businesses in the tri-state area.
- Made in the Tri-States — a monthly feature on the Sunday business page that focuses on products made locally.
- Ask the TH — you tell us what you’re curious about and we’ll find the answer.
We’ve received a lot of suggestions for our Love That Lasts series, but we’d like to hear your suggestions on some of these other features. Everybody loves stories highlighting interesting people and good things going on in our community, and we’re happy to keep bringing them to you.
Send story ideas to me or to Managing Editor Dustin Kass at dustin.kass@thmedia.com.