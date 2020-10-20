There are 215,000 dead Americans. Our administration knew in January how deadly COVID-19 was going to be, and they knew it was airborne/how it was transmitted. Yet they chose not to tell the American people so “we wouldn’t panic.”
Imagine if the people on Loras Boulevard hadn’t been told to evacuate the other day when they smelled gas, so “they wouldn’t panic.” That is what our administration did to us. Of course we couldn’t have saved all of the lives we have so tragically lost. But we could have saved many of them. And now, the equivalent to the population of Des Moines has died.