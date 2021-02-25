Our country has shown a desire for inclusivity in politics during the past several election cycles. Diversity, equity and inclusion should be key priorities for our city government. Finally, women and people of minority groups are earning positions where their voices can be heard.
I have known Susan Farber since our high school days where we served together on Student Council. I witnessed her leadership skills, as she listened and debated issues and served as our president.
Today, Susan has continued to show her goal-oriented leadership skills as a small business owner and volunteer. In addition to her business acumen, she has gained insight into various operations that factor into the economic growth of our community by serving on the boards of the following institutions: Dubuque Initiatives, Finley Hospital, Heritage Works, and the University of Dubuque.
We currently have seven members on the City Council, but only one female. We have this opportunity to place a second woman on the council, and we are fortunate to have one with such an extraordinary background in business who is willing and able to take on the challenges of making sound decisions on projects that will affect the future of our city for years to come.
Join me in voting for Susan Farber on March 2.