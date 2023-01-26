We don’t need to have everyone educated, only the elite. We don’t need educated workers. Anyone can run the robots which make everything now. We don’t need workers; just bosses. Future leaders can go to expensive special education schools to learn how to boss.
Getting rid of public schools gets rid of those silly school diversions like music, art and sports. Think of the money saved by shuttering gyms and football fields. Too many kids go to school and college only to be the night manager of some fast food joint. Certainly, the average worker doesn’t need to be able to read and write. Machines do that.
And teachers: arrogant part-timers who would be better suited for digging ditches. All those school staffers would be useful doing menial work. Side benefit: we wouldn’t need all those non-American immigrants to do those jobs.
Plato nailed it in about 375 BC when he considered only philosopher kings, not just anybody, to be worthy of leading. Future leaders would be chosen early by their rich parents to be schooled thusly to be philosopher kings. Everyone else would be slaves.
And in the 1848 Communist Manifesto, it was absurdly proposed that the state provide “free publication for all children.” So clearly public education is a Communist plot to overturn the natural order of things where the rich dominate the poor.
But we’re finally waking up and demolishing our outdated and useless public schools.
