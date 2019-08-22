As a high school teacher, I am lucky to have students that both respect and trust me. It is a relationship of mutual respect that allows me to be an effective classroom teacher.
This relationship also leads to students trusting me to the extent that sometimes they confide issues they are facing. I have noticed that each year more students discuss with me issues regarding anxiety and depression.
Part of these issues seem to stem from a disconnect they feel from themselves and the school itself. For other students, they wrestle with the expectations they have for themselves both personally and academically.
Regarding the first issue, the disconnect to school, many of these students are not involved in school beyond their academic schedule of classes. It is a shared feeling with many high school students that by the time they reach Grade 9 it is too late to become involved with school activities.
Fortunately, in Dubuque, we have a large array of athletics and extracurriculars in which students can involve themselves. I encourage students to try a few clubs or sports, as they not only offer the opportunity to build new relationships that can make school a more welcoming place, but they often help build character traits and social skills that will yield lifetime benefits. These can include perseverance, work ethic, loyalty, responsibility, compassion and integrity to name a few.
These opportunities can yield a more positive school experience and help build the foundation for future social and professional relationships that are both productive and personally fulfilling.
The second set of issues, expectations for themselves, is more complex. Sometimes students have either self-imposed or have such high expectations placed on them by others that they never feel they live up to them.
I have encountered students that are both academically and personally achieving at a high level break down before me because they have never learned to struggle. These students believe that anything less than perfect is a failure. These students also tend to have the viewpoint that one misstep on their part will lead to their entire lives unraveling.
We, as parents, need to be mindful of the danger of this mindset in our children. Parents want their children to be successful academically, but this cannot come at the expense of their mental health.
As parents, we need to not only teach our children to succeed, but also how to fail. Help them to realize that sometimes our best will not be good enough, but to continue to still give our best. We need to teach them personal self-reliance yet know we are there to support them. Many students have never known that adversity of struggle and learn the resiliency of having to pick themselves up.
Psychologist Carl Rogers coined a concept known as “Unconditional Positive Regard,” meaning that a person needs to experience a feeling of support and acceptance no matter what in order to achieve a level of healthy personal growth. This does not mean that we only accept our children for the good things they do, nor does it mean we never punish or reprimand their misdeeds.
One can interpret this to mean that, as one of my colleagues often states, “It is OK to not be OK.” As a parent, we walk that fine line between pushing our children too little or too much. As an educator and parent, I have no definitive answer or advice; I simply offer that we need to be vigilant of this as we raise our children to be successful well-adjusted adults.