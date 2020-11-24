The Editorial Board urges us to “give tyranny talk a rest.” I couldn’t agree more. Many of those who cry tyranny seem to think freedom means nothing more than “doing what I want.” But there is such a thing as the common good, and we cannot have it if everyone does what they want.
Yet I couldn’t disagree more strongly with the Editorial Board’s conclusions. It is precisely because I believe in the common good that I oppose the mask mandate. It is not about “doing what I want.” It is about doing what I ought. It is not about “giving up conveniences.” It is about deciding what is important. We have committed to not wearing masks in front of our 3-year-old son. That commitment makes life inconvenient for us. Life under the mandate is much more convenient for those who do not share our convictions.
What we “ought” to do, what is more or less “important” — these are hard questions. They are not questions about “facts.” They are questions about values. True facts cannot be disputed, but citizens can and will disagree deeply about values. The childish libertarians who cry “freedom” try to avoid those hard questions. But so do the editors, who seem to assume that the values behind our policies are unquestionably correct, so any opposition must be motivated by ignorance of the facts, or betrayal of the values. Consider that some of your neighbors may oppose mask mandates because they are loyal to other values.