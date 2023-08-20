As this edition of the Dubuque Telegraph Herald will likely highlight, this is an especially challenging and unprecedented time for all higher education. Per the June 2023 Chronicle for Higher Education, there are 1.2 million fewer undergraduates enrolled since spring ’20. There are significant societal concerns about our industry to include: cost of attendance, student debt, lack of trust in or need for higher education, and increased interest in trade/vocational education.
Public and private two-year and four-year institutions have been scrambling to determine how to best mitigate and address these and many other issues. The pandemic then happened, and our difficulties have only accelerated and our efforts to respond have become more desperate.
It’s been interesting to watch the myriad of initiatives and strategies that have been put forth by the nation’s nearly 5,000 institutions. The work has ranged from strategic, creative solutions to desperate, short-term efforts. Of curiosity is that Iowa Wesleyan closed and Upper Iowa University announced significant cuts or closure even as they respectively announced enrollment increases. This often suggests that an enrollment increase comes about due to excessive discounting or loosening academic standards. To be clear, an enrollment increase doesn’t immediately equate to an institution’s success, viability, and/or credibility.
As Loras thinks about its future, we are grateful for, and wish to borrow from, the Dubuque recipe for success. Namely, we embrace and admire the private/public partnership strategy. We recognize we can’t be everything to all. However, we can work with others to share our strengths while benefiting from the strengths of others.
To cite specific examples of what we are doing and why we are optimistic about the future, I offer a few examples:
The University of Dubuque and Loras have an articulation agreement that permits access to its ROTC program for Loras students.
Loras and 16 other Iowa private colleges garnered a major grant that permits all Iowa Community College students (including NICC) a seamless transfer to our institutions.
Loras and Mercy College of Health Sciences announced a unique 3+1 accelerated nursing degree program whereby students graduate with two degrees in one location.
Loras and St. Ambrose University announced a unique 3+3 doctorate in occupational therapy program whereby students receive a dual degree without leaving Dubuque. Prospective students to Loras can garner conditional acceptance into the OTD program just the same as St. Ambrose prospective students.
Loras and St. Ambrose announced multiple articulation agreements whereby Loras undergraduates can more easily access St. Ambrose graduate programs and St. Ambrose undergraduates can more easily access Loras graduate programs.
Loras and St. Ambrose announced a 3+2.5 articulation agreement for Loras students to earn the DPT degree on an accelerated timeline.
While all the partnerships I mention are a small but important part of our work, it demonstrates our strategic resolve and desire to move forward together and strategically without sacrificing academic quality and/or financial wherewithal. We are blessed to have several strategic partners to counteract the marketplace and higher education challenges to include St. Ambrose University, Mercy College of Health Sciences, NICC, UD, among others.
As we develop these programs and partnerships, our respective institutions are better, and our student opportunities are improved. Worth noting and importantly, our local community benefits and our workforce expands. Together, we can help to address our challenges.
My hope and prayer are that our local community understands the significance of these challenges and opportunities and will work with us to make us better — together.
Collins graduated from Loras College in 1984 and joined its staff later that year. He has served as Loras president since 2004. His email address is jim.collins@loras.edu.