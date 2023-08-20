As this edition of the Dubuque Telegraph Herald will likely highlight, this is an especially challenging and unprecedented time for all higher education. Per the June 2023 Chronicle for Higher Education, there are 1.2 million fewer undergraduates enrolled since spring ’20. There are significant societal concerns about our industry to include: cost of attendance, student debt, lack of trust in or need for higher education, and increased interest in trade/vocational education.

Public and private two-year and four-year institutions have been scrambling to determine how to best mitigate and address these and many other issues. The pandemic then happened, and our difficulties have only accelerated and our efforts to respond have become more desperate.

Recommended for you

Collins graduated from Loras College in 1984 and joined its staff later that year. He has served as Loras president since 2004. His email address is jim.collins@loras.edu.