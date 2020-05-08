In response to Jesse Green letter of April 15: Mr. Green said President Trump knew about COVID-19 back in November. He also said many deaths could have been prevented if Trump did his job.
1. Dec. 31: The Chinese government first reported the discovery of a new respiratory virus to the World Health Organization (WHO).
2. Jan. 14: WHO tells people it found no transmission of the virus between humans.
3. Jan. 23: WHO says it’s “still too early” to declare a public health emergency.
4. Jan. 31: When Trump announced the travel ban Joe Biden said, “This is no time for Trump’s record of hysterical-xenophobia and fear mongering to lead the way instead of science.” He was also called a racist by some media and Democrats. Soon after that Speaker Pelosi was trying to get Congress to stop Trump’s travel ban.
5. Feb. 24: Pelosi went to Chinatown in San Francisco and told people, “Come to Chinatown, here we are — we’re, again, careful, safe — and come join us.”
6. Feb. 29: Dr. Fauci said: Americans didn’t need to change their behavior patterns.
7. March 2: Mayor de Blasio tweeted, “Get out on the town despite coronavirus.”
8. March 8: Governor Cuomo called this virus a situation you should not fear.
9. April 14: Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said, “It isn’t what China or WHO did, it is Trump who didn’t take it seriously.”