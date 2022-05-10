I’ve used this space to tell readers about the many challenges that our newspaper industry faces, and today I want to share with you one of the solutions we see.
Late last year, we applied to be part of Report for America, a national service program that places talented emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered topics and communities across all 50 states. We were excited to be chosen as a participating newsroom, and our new reporter will be on board this summer.
Here’s how Report for America explains its mission and business model — By creating a new, sustainable model for journalism, Report for America provides people with the information they need to improve their communities, hold powerful institutions accountable and restore trust in the media. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.
This year, Report for America will have more than 300 journalists in more than 200 local newsrooms across the country. These journalists are referred to as corps members, and while their salaries are supported in part by Report for America, they are employees of the newsrooms, which maintain editorial control.
Report for America pays half of a corps member’s salary, while encouraging and supporting its local news organization partners to seek local and regional funders to contribute the rest. This approach promotes new models for shared investment in local journalism, increasing the chances of sustaining on-the-ground reporting, for the community, by the community.
The Report for America applicant we chose to hire is Joshua Irvine, who soon will graduate from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. The area of concentration on which Joshua will focus his reporting will be coverage of poverty.
We chose that topic for a number of reasons. Addressing poverty in Dubuque has been a priority for the city, as indicated by the creation of the Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support. We would like to do more reporting to highlight the impacts of generational poverty and the programs that might change that cycle. We would like to look closely at how race and ethnicity intersect with poverty, particularly in our community. We also are interested in developing more reporting around rural poverty issues that impact a cross-section of our tri-state coverage area.
In talking to Joshua this week, he said he is really excited to join the Telegraph Herald through Report for America covering poverty. “I joined Report for America to produce in-depth and empathetic local journalism, and this job will let me do just that. I’m excited to tell impactful stories that shed light on the social, economic and municipal factors that affect Dubuque’s financially vulnerable and work with residents of all stripes to better understand the disparities in our community.”
For our part, we’ll be working through the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and the newly created Local Journalism Support Fund. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be reaching out to businesses, individuals and granting organizations to take advantage of the funding match through Report for America.
Watch for more updates regarding this exciting new chapter in community journalism.