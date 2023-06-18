Lift ev’ry voice and sing,
Till earth and heaven ring,
Ring with the harmonies of liberty.
Let our rejoicing rise
high as the list’ning skies,
let it resound loud as the rolling sea.
Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us.
Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us.
Facing the rising sun
Of our new day begun,
Let us march on till victory is won.
(Negro National Anthem ~ Lift Every Voice & Sing by James Weldon Johnson)
The song was written as a poem in 1900, a choir of 500 schoolchildren at the segregated Stanton School, where James Weldon Johnson was principal, first performed the song in public in Jacksonville, Fla., to celebrate President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation Jan. 1, 1863, which declared that all enslaved people were free.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, commemorates a date in 1865 — nearly two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln had issued the proclamation — when people in the last of the enslaved communities in Texas learned the Civil War had ended and that they were free. Celebrated on June 19, the term is a combination of June and 19th.
Juneteenth should be a proud moment in history when America agreed that the atrocities of slavery were inhumane and free Black Americans deserved to pursue happiness and liberty. “Ring with the harmonies of liberty.”
The holiday is a commemoration of community gatherings with family and friends. Often celebrated with red foods such as strawberry pie, red rice, watermelon (which symbolized prosperity before it became a racist trope) and red velvet cake. It is tradition that red foods are to be a remembrance of the blood spilled during the days of slavery.
The eating of the red foods represents resilience and triumph over adversity. “Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us.”
We celebrate out of depression. We celebrate in spite of loss, we celebrate with buried love we have saved away for the rainy days of mourning another loss of an innocent person.
Let’s reflect for a moment about holidays; Independence Day was founded on the victory of freedom from England’s monarchy. Although the majority of American-born people celebrate it, we remain optimistic that Juneteenth isn’t just a “Black people holiday” but a day to celebrate the joy knowing justice is for all. Isn’t it? How wonderful it is to see people move past slavery and move toward sharing spaces where we all can accept various celebrations of our proud histories. Do we not deserve to lift our voices and sing? Let our rejoicing rise? If we can sing how beautiful America is, we can accept the beauty in the eye of all beholders.
Therefore, when we celebrate Juneteenth, we are honoring every life lost for the price of freedom. We are celebrating hope. We are celebrating our ancestors while being optimistic about the future of our country living harmoniously together as one. Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us.
I welcome all to be curious about our joy as we celebrate this weekend. Join us in a celebration over the weekend. It’s the small victories that keep us hopeful.
So, “let us march on till victory is won.”